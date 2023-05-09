The end is nigh for Tom Clancy’s main superspy, at least at Amazon. On Tuesday, Amazon’s Prime Video announced that the fourth and final season of “Jack Ryan” will premiere June 30 worldwide with two episodes airing each week through to the series finale on July 14.

For those blinking at the news, you’re not wrong: The final run of “Jack Ryan” episodes are dropping just six months after Season 3. That’s by design — series star John Krasinski said back in December that Season 3 and Season 4 were shot back-to-back so fans “wouldn’t have to wait.”

This fourth season will find Jack Ryan (Kransinski) in a brand new role — CIA Acting Deputy Director — and per the official logline, he’s “facing an enemy both foreign and domestic… As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

Sounds like we might be getting a “Clear and Present Danger” reimagining, similar to how Season 3 sort of mashed up “The Sum of All Fears” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

Alongside Krasinski in the title role, “Jack Ryan” stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. New to the show for the final season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

“Jack Ryan” is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. It’s executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay and John Kelly. Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell served as executive producers on the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.