“Jackass” star Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalized in San Diego and is battling pneumonia.

Sources told TMZ on Friday that the 43-year-old was admitted earlier this week and tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital. According to the outlet, he has since been put on a ventilator and is being treated in the ICU, but is in stable condition.

Representatives for Margera did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The report comes as Margera has struggled with mental health issues and has been in and out of rehab this year after being put on a court-ordered treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. The former skateboarder, who was diagnosed with manic bipolar disorder in 2019, attempted to escape rehab twice over the summer.

In September, TMZ reported that the treatment program had been restructured by a judge and would no longer require Bam to reside at an in-patient facility. However, it still reportedly required him to attend classes and continue seeing a psychiatrist.

Sources told TMZ on Friday that Bam never completed his court order and that many people close to him have been concerned for his well being.

In a statement posted on Instagram in August, Bam’s family addressed his struggles after he was granted a temporary healthcare guardian.

“It’s no secret that Bam has has struggled with mental health and addiction. You’ve watched Bam grow up and supported him through his ups and downs,” Bam’s family wrote at the time. “Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny.”

His family argued that the so-called “Free Bam” movement, which was fueled by online speculation that he was put into a conservatorship, hurt his recovery process by causing “confusion and threat to Bam and our families.”

“Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons that will not be shared with the public,” the statement continued. “If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well being.”

The family concluded the statement by asking Bam’s fans to “respect the process and and our family” and “support Bam in his recovery, to stay on track and wish him well with his sobriety.”