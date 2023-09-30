Comedian and rapper Jacky Oh, real name Jacklyn Smith, died suddenly at 32 years old on May 31 in Miami. Now the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed that the MTV “Wild ‘N Out” star’s death was due to complications from cosmetic surgery.

Smith was part of the comedic rap battles show’s cast for five seasons, starting in 2014. She later pivoted to cosmetics, launching a lip gloss line and selling real estate. She was also the long-term partner of another “Wild ‘N Out” cast member, YouTuber DC Young Fly — they first met in 2015.

He continues to work on the show and is currently on tour, with dates announced through early next year. DC Young Fly is also set to host a “Hollywood Squares” reboot, “Celebrity Squares,” launching Oct. 17 on VH1.

Smith is survived by three children she shared with DC Young Fly: Nala, Nova and Prince. She also appeared on “Marc + Jenni,” “Shift Drinks” and “The Worst Couple.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” show representatives said in a statement following her death.

Following her death, People shared a police report indicating authorities were dispatched when Smith was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital following attempted resuscitation.

The news of Smith’s cause of death was first reported by TMZ.