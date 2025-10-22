Jacob Elordi confessed he doesn’t have much to share about “Euphoria” Season 3, as he’s been left purposefully in the dark.

The actor discussed the highly anticipated third season for the HBO drama during his Tuesday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Yet, as Elordi told host Jimmy Fallon, details about the new season are under lock and key — even from the cast.

“I only know my part in the season,” he said of Season 3, which will debut in Spring 2026. “Because, the whole thing is like the JFK files. It’s all redacted. What really happened is in [there]. You can’t read the real script.

After some pushing for specifics from Fallon, Elordi did note that his storyline will involve “white fritillaries.” Though, he did not elaborate more than that, adding, “do with that what you will.”

Elordi’s tease comes days after HBO issued a cast update, which confirmed that new and returning faces would appear in Season 3. Per the announcement, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Nika King, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner were all confirmed to reprise their respective roles in the new season.

This is, of course, in addition to previously announced returning cast members Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo.

Additionally, “Euphoria” Season 3 added Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas to the cast.

Watch Elordi’s full “Tonight Show” appearance above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.