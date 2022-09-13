Up-and-comer Jacob Lofland has joined the cast of the “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie a Deux” in a key Arkham Asylum role, according to an an individual with knowledge of the project.

The DC film about the Batman supervillain is slated for release on Oct. 4, 2024, and will again star Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. Lady Gaga is co-starring as Harley Quinn, while Zazie Beetz is also expected to return to the cast as Sophie Dumond. Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson recently joined the ensemble, as well.

Production on the sequel is expected to begin this December. Todd Phillips is directing “Joker: Folie à Deux” after making the original “Joker” an R-rated box office smash. He also wrote the sequel alongside Scott Silver, who wrote the first “Joker.”

In 2019, “Joker” became one of the most successful comic book movies ever, both at the box office and on the awards circuit. After surprising the film world by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, “Joker” became the first R-rated movie ever to gross $1 billion worldwide and earned 12 Oscar nominations, with Phoenix winning his first Oscar for his performance as struggling comedian Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker.

“Folie a Deux” roughly translates to “shared madness,” which may be a comment on how the Joker tapped into the boiling rage of Gotham City over its growing inequality, leading to the original film’s dramatic climax in which Batman’s future arch nemesis dances on top of a police car as a rioting crowd cheers him on.

While specific plot details haven’t been unveiled, much of the film is expected to take place within Arkham Asylum after Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck has been sent there following the events of the prior film, and it is even expected to have musical elements throughout.

Lofland first broke out opposite Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan in the 2013’s “Mud.” Lofland also played Aris in the “Maze Runner” franchise. Recently, Lofland played the younger version of Pierce Brosnan’s character in the Western series, “The Son,” which ran for two seasons AMC.

Lofland is repped by APA and Entertainment 360.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.