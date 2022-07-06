Jacqueline Stewart has been named the new director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the museum announced on Wednesday. She succeeds Bill Kramer, who left that position to become the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on July 1.

Since 2020, Stewart has been serving as the chief artistic and programming officer of the museum, which opened last year. In that position, she oversaw the museum’s exhibitions, programs and screenings, among other programming.

Before joining the museum, she was a 2019 senior fellow at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. She is also the author behind “Migrating to the Movies: Cinema and Black Urban Modernity,” and she serves as chair of the National Film Preservation Board.

In a statement announcing Stewart’s appointment, Ted Sarandos, the chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, said the board unanimously chose Stewart to succeed Kramer. “A strong and inspiring partner to Bill Kramer throughout the period leading up to our opening, she gave indispensable direction to the curatorial program that has been so widely admired,” he added.

“It has been a great privilege to work hand-in-hand with Jacqueline as we opened the Academy Museum,” Kramer said in the announcement. “I know the museum will thrive thanks to her rare combination of expertise, creativity and proven leadership.”

Stewart will assume her new duties at the Academy Museum on July 18.