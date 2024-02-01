Jake Tapper has officially weighed in on the conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are part of a plot orchestrated by the NFL and the Democratic Party to secure the 2024 election for President Joe Biden.

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night, Tapper called the theory “so bizarre.”

“One of the reasons I think it happens is because the people on the far-right who come up with this nonsense, their incentive structure is come up with nonsense for clicks. And then the people downstream from them, the politicians, don’t understand it’s a completely different incentive structure,” Tapper explained. “They’re supposed to be grounded in facts and reality and things that matter to the American people, not deranged conspiracy theories about Tay Tay.”

The theory has gained a surprising amount of traction in recent weeks. On Wednesday, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” posted a compilation of Fox News correspondents, including Jesse Watters, promoting the theory.

Former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy also alluded to the theory on X, writing, “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

Ramaswamy, who has also spread conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 insurrection and whether or not the 2020 election was legitimate, dropped out of the GOP race in mid-January.

The politician’s post was in response to former One America News Network correspondent Jack Posobiec, who also shared a version of this theory during an interview with Roseanne Barr. During that interview, Barr, who has become far more right-wing in recent years, agreed with Posobiec. Far-right media personalities Benny Johnson, Laura Loomer and Mike Crispi have also spread the theory.