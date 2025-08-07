Prime Video Gets Back Into Bond With ‘007: Road to a Million’ Season 2 Trailer

Amazon may have had some drama behind the scenes when it comes to its handling of the James Bond franchise — but the show must go on, as seen in the first trailer for Season 2 of “007: Road to a Million.”

Brian Cox leads the jet-setting reality competition show as The Controller alongside his right-hand woman Sofia (Frances McNamee). Plus, after a rather anticlimactic yet still enjoyable first season, Prime Video promises a reinvention to the Season 1 format.

“Returning as The Controller this time around, the series feels more high-octane, more immersive and definitely more Bond,” the actor said in a Thursday statement. “The challenges are bigger, the drama runs deeper and I’ve got the best seat in the house to watch it unfold.”

Play video

“In ‘007: Road to a Million’ Season 2, eight pairs of ordinary people embark on a thrilling 007-inspired global adventure. From climbing Bangkok towers to shark dives in the Bahamas, they’ll face epic challenges testing skills and relationships. The slowest pairs face elimination in the tense Killer Question. Only one duo will reach London for a shot at £1 million,” the streamer teased. “Get ready to be shaken and stirred!”

The new trailer comes less than a week after Amazon MGM Studios set Steven Knight to write the next “James Bond” movie, with Denis Villeneuve already attached. The 26th 007 film will be the first installment since longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded full creative control of the franchise to the studio.

“007: Road to a Million” Season 2 premieres Aug. 22 on Prime Video.