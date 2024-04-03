James Corden has started to run into an odd problem after leaving “The Late Late Show” and returning to England: everyone thinks he was fired.

“People are very nice. But no one believes that I wasn’t fired,” Corden told Jimmy Kimmel while stopping by to promote his new podcast, “This Life of Mine.” Corden told the ABC host that, when asked why he left America, he explains he wanted his children to get to know their grandparents.

“People will honestly be like, ‘You don’t have to give me that bulls–t. It’s fine, mate. If you got fired, you got fired,’” Corden said. “Because nobody thinks you would ever leave what is — let’s be honest — a cushy existence.”

“Can’t you get a letter from CBS saying that you were not fired, that you left of your own free will?” Kimmel asked.

“I would except they don’t know what CBS is,” Corden responded.

“It sounds like you should just come back because you left and you know what? They don’t accept you anymore,” Kimmel concluded.

The former late night host also opened up about how odd it is to leave his previous “cushy” job. “You don’t understand how institutionalized you are. It’s like you’re institutionalized in a world where you get a standing ovation every day. I realized it’s really bad for you,” Corden joked.

Corden hosted the fourth iteration of “The Late Late Show” from 2015 to 2023. During his reign as the CBS series’ host, Corden became famous for his “Carpool Karaoke” segments, which saw top tier celebrities singing in the car alongside Corden and opening up about their lives.

After Corden announced he was leaving the late night program, CBS announced it was ending the series rather than replacing its host. The time slot for “The Late Late Show” is currently occupied by “@midnight” hosted by Taylor Tomlinson and executive produced by Stephen Colbert.