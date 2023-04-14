President Joe Biden met with Irish president Michael D Higgins in Ireland on Thursday, but before he left, he wrote a message in the visitors book. On Thursday night, James Corden and his CBS crew couldn’t help but laugh at how small the desk was that Biden had to sit in while writing. According to one writer, it was so small, it actually belonged with a competitor over on NBC.

In setting up the bit, Corden noted that during the daily meeting he has with his writers, one writer in particular felt that “we’re not covering how small that desk is well enough.” So that writer, Nate Fernald, decided to stick around the show in case Corden needed some jokes on the fly.

When Corden did indeed give him an opening, Fernald came out swinging.

“James, that desk is so small, it looks like it belongs on ‘The Tonight Show with Tiny Timmy Fallon,'” Fernald joked, drawing an audible round of “ohhhs” from the audience.

Elsewhere in the segment, Corden himself took a quick swipe at another fellow late night host, NBC’s Seth Meyers.

That moment came as Corden was praising Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, after she went viral during Wednesday night’s game against the Raptors. During the game, the young girl screamed as loud as she could every time a Raptors player attempted a free throw — and it seemingly worked. In a small highlight reel, each player missed as her scream was audible in the background.

“I mean that is championship behavior,” Corden said. “I love it. I love that. I do the same thing! My kids are sitting in the crowd at Seth Meyers’ show right now.”

You can watch Corden’s full news segment in the video above.