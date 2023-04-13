Twice-impeached and now-indicted former president Donald Trump made a point to compliment a female employee of Chinese president Xi Jingping during his interview with Tucker Carlson this week, and on Wednesday night, CBS late night host James Corden was simply exhausted by it.

In the interview on Tuesday, Trump spent a fair bit of time complimenting Chinese leader Xi Jinping, calling him “a brilliant man” and saying no one could ever capture his “look, the brain, the whole thing.” Trump then complimented Jinping’s translator for some reason.

“He had an incredible — I’m not allowed to say it because it’s very impolite and very politically incorrect — a beautiful female interpreter,” Trump said.

In watching the clip on Wednesday night’s show, Corden simply hung his head in his hand in exasperation.

“I’d almost forgotten. I’d almost forgotten what it was like when Trump was president, you know?” Corden joked. “The guy could start World War III ’cause he gets too horny on television.”

When Corden’s head writer Ian Karmel chimed in that he seriously thought Trump was actually going to refer to a certain body part of Xi Jinping’s himself, Corden only got more baffled.

“You didn’t know where it was gonna go! Why does he say this stuff?” Corden said. “He’s literally facing charges involving an affair with a porn star he claims he didn’t have an affair with, he’s out there talking about how hot the women are at President Xi Jinping’s office!”

You can watch the full segment from “The Late Late Show” in the video above.