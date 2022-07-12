Since taking a step back from acting after a series of sexual misconduct allegations in 2018 and 2019, Oscar nominee James Franco is slowly building a comeback effort. The latest is Bille August’s post-World War II drama “Me, You” opposite Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob; principal photography is scheduled for September in Ischia.

Based on Erri De Luca’s novel “Tu, Mia,” the 1950s, Ischia-set film stars Franco as Nicola, a veteran-turned-fisherman who takes the story’s teen protagonist, Marco, under his wing while Marco’s family is on holiday. Hollander will play Marco’s father, Edward, and Jacob will play Caia, a summer love interest who, along with Nicola, ignites Marco’s impassioned coming-of-age and political fieriness.

Per the film’s logline: “Deeply tender and bittersweet, ‘Me, You’ explores the raw beauty and tragedy of love, the age of innocence and the bitter realities of war.”

“I am excited to board this phenomenal project and to be working with the legendary Bille August,” Franco said in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of his work, and ‘Me, You’ is a truly brilliant script.”

The casting announcement is the latest of four total projects Franco has in various stages of pre- and post-production. His last on-camera appearance was in 2019 with HBO’s “The Deuce” and feature film “Zeroville,” which Franco directed.

August’s previous credits include “Pelle the Conqueror” and “The Best Intentions.” The “Me, You” script comes from Greg Latter, and it is produced by Brilliant Pictures’ Sean O’Kelly and Marc Bikindou and Cristaldi Pics’ Mark Hammond, along with co-producers Jad Ben Ammar and Leo Maidenberg.

Franco is represented by Anonymous Content and United Talent Agency in the U.S., as well as Adequat Agency in France. Hollander is represented by Anonymous Content in the U.S. and United Agents in the U.K.