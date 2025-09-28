James Gunn Admits It’s Harder to Find Actors ‘Who Don’t Want to Be Batman’

James Gunn has been approached by “big actors” to play Batman, the director told IGN in an interview published Friday. In fact, he added, “I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman.”

Gunn, who is fresh off the success of this summer’s “Superman,” offered a little insight into his upcoming “Batman: The Brave and the Bold,” but stopped short of revealing whether or not Bruce Wayne’s son Damian will be in the movie.

“‘The Brave and the Bold’ script, I like where we are,” he said before adding that “plenty of things are in flux.”

When asked if the movie will feature a Batman who is in his mid-to-late 30s and old enough to have an approximately 10-year-old Damian running around, Gunn offered, “No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn’t take any of it – Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to … Listen, first of all, I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman.”

“I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth,” Gunn added.

Read the interview with James Gunn at IGN.