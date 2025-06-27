Matt Reeves Finally Finishes ‘The Batman: Part II’ Script

Fans of “The Batman,” rejoice — after more than three years, Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin have delivered their script for the sequel.

Reeves, who directed Robert Pattinson’s Batman film, shared an image on X of himself and Tomlin sitting behind their finished script. The image seemingly confirms the title of the sequel, as “The Batman: Part II” can be seen on the cover.

In the Tweet, Reeves also plays with fans’ expectations for the sequel. He captions the photo “Partners in Crime (Fighters)” and tags Tomlin. While this could simply be an allusion to his writing partner, the writer/director surely knows fans will view the comment as an allusion to Robin’s potential inclusion in Pattinson’s follow-up film.

You can view the Tweet below.

It’s been more than three year’s since the March 2022 release of “The Batman,” which Reeves wrote alongside Peter Craig (Tomlin served as an uncredited writer on the film). As time has gone on, fans have become increasingly antsy about the wait between the first film’s release and the sequel’s script. TheWrap recently reported on the goings-on behind-the-scenes with Reeves and Tomlin’s screenplay for “The Batman: Part II.”

DC initially slated “The Batman: Part II” to release in October of this year. It has since faced repeated delays, with a release date now scheduled for October 2027.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has commented on the wait multiple times, urging fans to have patience for the highly anticipated sequel. The “Superman” director and new DCU architect most recently discussed the script with Rolling Stone.

“Matt’s slow,” Gunn said. “Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man.”

Now that the script is completed, “The Batman: Part II” could run into scheduling issues. Pattinson is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and is rumored to sign on for a key role in “Dune: Messiah.”

Nothing is currently known about the plot for “The Batman: Part II” aside from the conclusion of key figures like Pattinson and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Following the success of “The Penguin,” it is unknown how heavily characters like Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb will fit into the story. Barry Keoghan was introduced at the end of the first film as The Joker.

Since the first film released, fans have speculated over the potential inclusion of Robin in a follow-up, pegging an orphaned boy at the begging of “The Batman” as a possible sidekick for Bruce Wayne. While Reeves didn’t confirm any plot details in the script announcement, his caption certainly adds fuel to this flame.

“The Batman: Part II” is currently slated to release Oct. 1, 2027.