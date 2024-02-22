James Gunn Posts First ‘Superman: Legacy’ Cast Photo: ‘What a Wonderful Day’

The film, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, begins production next month

DC Studios Chief James Gunn took to social media to post the first “Superman: Legacy” cast photo after the table read and added, “What a wonderful day.”

“After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time,” Gunn wrote on Instagram.

“Superman: Legacy,” starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, begins production next month.

The film tells the story of Superman’s (Corenswet) journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Corenswet earned widespread acclaim for his breakout performance in Netflix’s “The Politician.” He also recently starred in the acclaimed A24 indie “Pearl,” Netflix’s “Look Both Ways” and in the HBO miniseries “We Own This City.”

Brosnahan earned an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe awards for her highly praised performance in the title role of Prime Video’s long-running series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and a 2015 Emmy nomination for Netflix’s “House of Cards.”

Gunn (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) will direct from his screenplay based on characters from DC. Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

