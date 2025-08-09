James Gunn Shuts Down ‘The Batman 2’ Plot Rumors: ‘No One in the World Knows Anything’

Rumors about anything to do with a potential plot for “The Batman 2” are unfounded, James Gunn insisted this week.

“Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script,” the DC Studios co-CEO wrote on Threads in response to Robin fan speculation on Friday. “No one knows anything about ‘The Batman 2.’”

“Anything you’ve heard about that movie is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people,” he shared earlier in the week.

The “Superman” director’s latest reply was in response to a since-deleted post on X that read: “Robin is reportedly in the script for ‘The Batman 2 … The sequel will be as dark as the first and will take a ‘big swing,’ with Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin ‘really going for it.’”

What we do know, however, is that production on “The Batman: Part II” will begin in the spring. “James Gunn is already preparing to write the next installment in the Super-Family,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the company’s latest earnings call Thursday.

“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC Super-Family, including ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ (2026), ‘Clayface’ (2026) and the next ‘Wonder Woman.’ In addition, ‘The Batman II’ (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development,” a WBD note to shareholders also read.

It continued, “The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including ‘The Penguin,’ the upcoming new season of ‘Peacemaker’ and the debut of ‘Lanterns’ in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social.”