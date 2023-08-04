James Wan ‘Safe and on the Mend’ After Hospitalization

James Wan is “safe and on the mend,” after being rushed to the ER earlier this week, his wife Ingrid Bisu said in an Instagram story on his account.

“It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights,” Bisu wrote on Thursday, before going on to thank the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“You never want to rush to the ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital. Cedars Sinai is truly the best!! The best doctors, nurses, technicians, just the most wonderful people. James is safe now and on the mend,” she said in a captioned photo of Wan sitting up in a hospital bed, which you can see below.

Reps for Wan did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Wan has directed numerous horror films, including “The Conjuring” and “Insidious,” as well as the 2018 DCU entry “Aquaman.” The superhero sequel is currently set for a Dec. 20 release, after being bumped from its original December 2022 date and then moved again to March 2023.

The film was delayed, in part, because star Jason Momoa was injured in August 2019 while protesting the construction of a giant telescope on land that is considered sacred to native Hawaiians.

Warner Bros. Discovery shared a teaser trailer for the film at CinemaCon in April, in which Momoa’s character teams up with his deposed brother (Patrick Wilson) to deal with a number of threats, including the return of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s vengeful Black Manta.

The original film opened “Aquaman” earned $335 million off a $72 million debut.

In addition to directing, Wan is also produces through his Atomic Monster company, which he founded in 2014. Atomic Monster’s upcoming slate includes “The Nun II” and a sequel to the killer doll horror flick “Megan.”