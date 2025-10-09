James Wood’s ‘Malice’ Sets November Premiere at Prime Video | Exclusive

James Wood’s “Malice” has set a November premiere date at Prime Video, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The psychological thriller series starring David Duchovny (“The X Files”), Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”) and Jack Whitehall (“Jungle Cruise”) will premiere Nov. 14 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with all six episodes dropping at once.

In “Malice,” Whitehall stars as Adam, a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. “When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way into their London home, and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge,” the official logline reads.

Adam starts to turn Duchovny’s Jamie Tanner and van Houten’s Nat Turner against each other and secretly plots to bring down the entire family, and those who dig into Adam’s past find themselves playing a dangerous game.

“I’ve always wanted to write something for Jack Whitehall where he plays a baddie and I really enjoyed coming up with this revenge thriller with twists and turns that will hopefully keep everyone guessing,” Wood said in a statement. “It’s been a dream to watch Jack and David Duchovny go head-to-head together. I hope viewers love it as much as I do.”

In addition to Whitehall, Duchovny and van Houten, “Malice” also features Harry Gilby (“Tolkien”), Teddie Allen (“Swallows and Amazons”) and Phoenix Laroche (“Trying”) as the three Tanner children, while Christine Adams (“Hijack”) plays Nat’s best friend Jules and Raza Jaffrey (“Homeland”) plays Jules’ husband, Damien. Newcomers Rianna Kellman and Jade Khan play Jules and Damien’s daughters.

“Malice” is a co-production between Expectation and Tailspin Films, with Tim Hincks serving as an executive producer for Expectation while EPs for Tailspin include Woods and Imogen Cooper (“Ghosts,” “Trigonometry”). The series was directed by Mike Barker (“Fargo,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Leonora Lonsdale (“Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Pale Horse”).

“Malice” was filmed in London and Greece, and production wrapped in late July 2024.