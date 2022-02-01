Gal Gadot Spy Film ‘Heart of Stone’ Adds Jamie Dornan to Cast

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) has joined the cast of “Heart of Stone,” a spy thriller starring Gal Gadot in what could be an action franchise in the vein of the “Mission: Impossible” series for Skydance Media and Netflix, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“The Old Guard” writer Greg Rucka penned the screenplay with Allison Schroeder. Tom Harper, known for “The Aeronauts” and “Wild Rose,” will direct.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Gadot is producing through her Pilot Wave banner along with Jaron Varsano, Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lyn, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will also produce.

Patty Whitcher, Harper and Rucka are the executive producers.

Skydance has already found success with the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, and Skydance’s “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron and “6 Underground” also proved to be big hits for Netflix.

Dornan is currently starring in “Belfast,” for which he received Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations. Next he’ll star in “The Tourist” series premiering on HBO Max March 3. He most recently starred in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and previous credits include “The Fall” and “A Private War.”

Dornan is repped by UTA.

Deadline first reported the news.