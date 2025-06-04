Jamie Foxx Weighs In on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rape and Sex Trafficking Trial: ‘A Nasty Motherf–ker’ | Video

Jamie Foxx said of former friend Sean Combs, “I don’t know if he’s going to jail, but he’s a nasty motherf–ker.”

In a video shared to YouTube by Urban Hollywood 411, Foxx joked about the rap mogul during a recent Q&A for his Netflix stand-up special at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

“For Black people, that was our hero,” he continued. “All that goddamn baby oil, boy! Why you so nasty, Diddy?” he asked, referring to the 1000s of bottles of baby oil confiscated by the FBI during a raid on Combs’ house in March 2024.

“For the Black people here, you know how that hurts us,” Foxx said. “That was our whole culture. Now it’s all about the baby oil.”

The “Django Unchained” actor, who spoke at the ceremony in 2008 when Combs’ received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, denied having been involved in any of the infamous “freak-off” group sex events at the rapper’s house.

“Hell, no! I left them parties early. I was out by 9. Something don’t look right … It looks slippery in here!’” he quipped.

Jamie Foxx and Sean Combs at the 33rd NAACP Image Awards in 2002 (CREDIT: Getty Images)

He also riffed on the brain bleed he suffered in April 2023 that left him hospitalized for more than a month. “The internet said that Puffy tried to kill me! I know what you’re thinking … Did he?” he laughed.

Foxx said the near-death experience was “oddly peaceful,” but hot, which made him wonder if he was going to the “wrong place.” He joked, “‘Cause I looked to the end of the tunnel and I thought I saw the devil … Or was that Puffy?” He added that the rapper “had a flamin’ bottle of Johnson,” before telling the audience, “No, I’m just kidding.”

Foxx addressed his 2023 medical emergency in his most recent Netflix special, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…” which premiered on the platform in December 2024.

Combs has denied sexually assaulting anyone, saying that all his encounters were consensual. His trial, which began on May 5, is expected to end sometime in July.

You can watch Foxx’s The Comedy Store appearance in the video above.