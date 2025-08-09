Jamie Lee Curtis Pokes Back at Ultra-Negative ‘Freakier Friday’ Review: ‘Seems a Tad Harsh’

“SOME people LOVE it,” the actress says in response to a Time movie critic

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the "Freakier Friday" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 31, 2025 in London, England (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis is not a fan of “Freakier Friday” slander. On Friday, the actress responded to Time’s review of the sequel to the original 2003 film and sharply noted, “SEEMS a TAD HARSH. SOME people LOVE it. Me being one.”

The review in question was indeed titled: “‘Freakier Friday’ Is Humiliating to Everyone Involved.”

“No one, as far as we know, actually asked Disney for a sequel to 2003’s buoyant, surprisingly unsyrupy generation-gap comedy ‘Freaky Friday,’” Stephanie Zacharek wrote for the outlet. But in an interview with The Times published in July, Curtis herself directly contradicted that assertion.

“In every single city I went to, the only movie they asked me about besides ‘Halloween’ was ‘Freaky Friday’ – was there going to be a sequel?” she said. Curtis then called up Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, and told him what she’d experienced.

“I said: ‘Look, I don’t know if you’re planning on doing [a sequel], but Lindsay is old enough to have a teenager now, and I’m telling you the market for that movie exists.’”

The movie reunites Curtis with Lindsay Lohan, her co-star from the original film. In the first, Curtis and Lohan (playing a mother and daughter) swapped bodies and ended up learning a lot about one another. In the follow-up, Lohan’s character is now a mom with a teen of her own — and a potential stepdaughter who is her own child’s mortal enemy.

The foursome end up swapping bodies, a plot point that results in some good, old-fashioned fun at the movies (and sometimes that’s exactly what you need).

“There’s a fundamental kindness to the ‘Freaky Friday’ films, a reassuring belief in the importance of empathy and communication,’” TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote in our review. “Marrying that sentiment to a whimsical wish fulfillment fantasy about being a kid again or, conversely, having all the power of a full-grown adult, is extremely appealing.”

“Freakier Friday” is now playing in theaters.

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

