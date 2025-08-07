Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Comedies and Family Movies Don’t Often Get Oscar Recognition | Video

It’s rare to see a true comedy film in contention at the Oscars, and rarer still to see a lighthearted family film up for consideration. And, in a recent interview, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis had a guess as to why that might be.

Sitting down with Canadian television show Etalk in support of her new film “Freakier Friday” (in theaters, fittingly, this Friday), Curtis and her co-star Sophia Hammons responded to questions sent in by fans via text message. One such message asked Curtis specifically for her take on why “more lighthearted/family movies don’t win Oscars nowadays.”

“It’s a very good question. Comedies and family movies do not land as serious,” Curtis said. “Oscars have a more serious sort of vibe to them.”

Curtis then asked Hammons if she personally considered “Everything Everywhere All at Once” a drama or a comedy. Directed by the duo known as The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the movie earned Curtis her first Oscar back in 2023 for Best Supporting Actress. That fact is something Curtis was still in awe about at the start of the question.

Hammons quickly answered with drama, but just as quickly conceded that the film had comedic elements as well, with Curtis noting, “It’s pretty funny.” With that juxtaposition, Curtis didn’t have a concrete answer for the fan’s text, admitting she doesn’t know for sure.

So, her reply text was simple: “Good question no idea.”

When asked in a follow-up question whether there are any children’s films that Curtis and Hammons think deserved an Oscar but were snubbed, they were quick to keep it in the Disney family, immediately naming the 1998 animated film “Mulan.”

“Freakier Friday” hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 8.