Jamie Lynn Spears is one of the 10 contestants who will compete on the U.K. reality series “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here,” ITV announced on Monday.

The series strands its contestants in the Australian jungle for three weeks without any modern conveniences.

Spears, who was the second celeb eliminated from Season 32 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” said in the press release, “This is going to be terrifying.” She added, “I am absolutely frightened of everything” she might encounter in the jungle, including snakes and spiders.

The “Zoey 101″ star explained she lined up back-to-back reality shows because of the recently resolved actors’ strike. “I think it is so far out of my comfort zone and this year with SAG being on strike, I have said ‘yes’ to a lot of unscripted projects. I am really enjoying throwing myself into these experiences,” she said.

Spears said the roughing-it game will give her the opportunity to “show who I really am.” She admitted that she’s not looking forward to the challenges, or to having her kids laugh at her. “My oldest daughter is like, ‘OMG I can’t wait to see you do these trials and laugh at you,’” Spears said.

She also returned to her Nickelodeon character Zoey Brooks in the Paramount+ sequel “Zoey 102,” which premiered on the streamer in July.

Spears was in the headlines frequently over the past few years as sister Britney Spears fought to end the conservatorship started by their father, Jamie Spears. There was no love lost between the estranged siblings, as Britney sought to block her sister from mentioning her while out promoting her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

Britney came out with a memoir of her own this year, “The Woman in Me.”

“I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” premieres on Nov. 19 on ITV1 and ITVX. Other contestants on the 23rd season of the show include former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, “EastEnders” actress Danielle Harold, Nick Pickard of “Hollyoaks” and DJ Sam Thompson.



