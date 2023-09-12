“Zoey 101” and “Sweet Magnolias” star Jamie Lynn Spears has joined the Season 32 cast of “Dancing with the Stars.” The announcement was made Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

Spears also announced that she would be donating her weekly earnings from the series to SAG-AFTRA and WGA as the strikes continue. “While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work,” Spears said on the ABC morning talk show. “So I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary… to just give back to them at a time where they can’t give back to themselves.”

Spears is the third celebrity to be announced for this upcoming season of the ABC reality competition show. She will join Ariana Madix, known for “Vanderpump Rules,” and Charity Lawson, who appeared in Season 27 of “The Bachelor” and Season 20 of “The Bachelorette.” The full cast will be announced Wednesday.

Outside of her pop icon older sister, Spears is best known for starring in the Nickelodeon comedy “Zoey 101,” where she played the titular role. She also starred in its sequel film, “Zoey 102,” which premiered earlier this year, and stars on the Netflix romantic drama “Sweet Magnolias” as Noreen Fitzgibbons, a nurse with a bout of romantic entanglements of her own.

Co-hosted by “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fan favorite Alfonso Ribeiro and “Dancing with the Stars” alum Julianne Hough, the series follows celebrities who are paired with professional dancers. Each week, they have to learn and perform choreographed dance routines around a central theme. They’re then judged by a panel of experts, which include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

“Dancing with the Stars” will return on September 26 on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu. The ABC series is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.