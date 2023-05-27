Add “scroll-throwing” to the list of potential exercises for Jane Fonda’s next workout tape.

After the film legend presented director Justine Triet with this year’s Palme d’Or award at Cannes on Saturday, she noticed Triet was beginning to walk away without taking the traditional scroll that comes with the award. Fonda tapped her on the back to get her attention to take the scroll, but the “Anatomy of a Fall” director was already far from the podium. So, Fonda just flung it at her.

The scroll smacked Triet square on the back of her head but she still didn’t turn to Fonda in response. The audience and those on stage erupted into laughter. Fonda looked into the crowd below and stretched her arms out like, “WTH?” then marched upstage toward Triet, who was getting a congratulatory hug.

Check out the hilarious video below.

favorite cannes moment is officially jane fonda throwing the palme d'or certificate at justine triet because she forgot to take it pic.twitter.com/6tv8TEj8zw — flo ¨̮ (@astralbarnes) May 27, 2023

Fonda, an honorary Palme d’Or winner herself, presented Triet the prestigious award for her dramatic thriller film “Anatomy of a Fall” (“Anatomie d’une Chute”). In her speech, Fonda reflected on the first time she attended the French film festival many years ago.

“There were no women directors competing at that time, and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that,” Fonda said. “We have a long way to go. But still, we have to celebrate change when it happens.”

In addition to scrolls, Fonda has also been throwing shade at this year’s French festival. On Friday, the “Book Club: The Next Chapter” star spoke in a wide-ranging conversation at the “Rendezvous with Jane Fonda” event at the Salle Buñuel theater. During the interview, she dished about some of the biggest names she’s worked with over the course of her prolific career.

Regarding her former co-star Robert Redford, Fonda said the “Barefoot in the Park” star didn’t seem to enjoy their shared kissing scenes and “just has an issue with women,” per Deadline. Speaking of French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, Fonda deemed him “a great filmmaker. But as a man? I’m sorry. No, no.”