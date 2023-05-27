Cannes Film Festival 2023 Awards (Updating Live)

The Cannes Film Festival is announcing its 2023 awards, including the Palme d’Or, at the closing ceremony on Saturday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki’s gentle and deadpan character study “Fallen Leaves” won the Jury Prize, which is essentially Cannes’ third-place award.

The best actor award went to Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, who plays a mild-mannered man who cleans toilets in Wim Wenders’ low-key “Perfect Days.” The best actress award was won by Turkish actress Merve Dizdar for Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses.”

Sakamoto Yuji won the screenplay award for “Monster,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s multi-perspective drama about young boys.

Twenty-one films competed for the Palme this year, with a record seven of them coming from female directors. Films in competition includes Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses,” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall,” Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” Alice Rohrwacher’s “La Chimera,” Aki Kaurismaki’s “Fallen Leaves,” Todd Haynes’ “May December,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster,” Ken Loach’s “The Old Oak,” Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days,” Tran Anh Hung’s “The Pot-au-Feu” and Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest.”

The jury was headed by “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Ostlund, himself a two-time Palme winner, and also included actors Paul Dano, Brie Larson and Denis Menochet and directors Julia Ducournau, Rungano Nyoni, Atiq Rahimi, Damian Szifron and Maryam Touzani.

The Camera d’Or, an award that goes to the best first feature from all sections of the festival, was awarded to “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” from Vietnamese-Singaporean director Phan Thien An. The film screened in the Directors Fortnight sidebar at Cannes.

The short film Palme d’Or went to “27,” by Flora Ana Buda.

The winners:

Palme d’Or:

Grand Prix:

Jury Prize: “Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismaki

Best Director:

Best Actor: Koji Yakusho, “Perfect Days”

Best Actress: Merve Dizdar, “About Dry Grasses”

Best Screenplay: Sakamoto Yuji, “Monster”

Camera d’Or (best first feature): “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” Phan Thien An

Short film awards:

Short film Palme d’Or: “27,” Flora Ana Buda

Special mention: “Far”





