‘Moving On’ With Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Lands at Roadside Attractions for Domestic Distribution

Roadside Attractions has acquired domestic rights to “Moving On,” the feature film starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The production company announced the news Monday.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, will be theatrically released on March 17, 2023.

Written and directed by Paul Weitz (“About a Boy”), “Moving On” stars Fonda and Tomlin as estranged pals who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman must make peace with her past and learn to treasure the value of a good friend.

“The film is in great hands with Roadside, and I can’t wait for people to see how wonderful and unique Jane and Lily are in it,” Weitz said in a statement.

Howard Cohen, Roadside Attractions’ co-president, added, “We couldn’t resist this smart comedy with the beloved Jane and Lily pairing up in a way you’ve never seen them before. They are best friends pulling off a crazy but intense caper that resonates with both their lives.”

The film is produced by Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer, Paul Weitz, Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers. Zach Schiller David Boies, Tyler Zacharia, Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings serve as executive producers. “Moving On” was fully financed by Limelight and Bois/Schiller Entertainment.

Fonda is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Tomlin is repped by WME Entertainment and Viewpoint. Weitz is repped by UTA and Yorn, Levine.

The acquisition was negotiated by Cohen and UTA Independent Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Deadline first reported the news.