Jane Fonda issued a thank you to fans and others who have reached out with words of support in the four days since she revealed she has Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Fonda, writing on her website Tuesday night, said she was “deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support.”

“My heartfelt thanks to all,” Fonda wrote. “The messages of love and support mean the world to me. I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given.

“Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades,” Fonda continued. “Well, I’ll soon be 85 so I won’t have to worry about ‘many decades.’ One will do just fine.”

Fonda, who stars with her good friend Lily Tomlin in “Moving On,” which premieres this month at the Toronto Film Festival, said she will start chemotherapy in three weeks and felt “stronger than I have in years.”

“The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out,” she wrote.