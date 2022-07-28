“Book Club” is officially back on, with sequel “Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter” set to premiere on Mother’s Day 2023.

All four stars of the 2018 comedy – Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen – will return in the next chapter, as will Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson. Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta will also star.

The comedy will follow the quartet of lifelong friends Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) as they take their book club overseas to Italy. But their relaxing getaway turns into a wild adventure when the trip goes off the rails, bringing secrets to light.

The first film in the series introduced the four leads as they navigated the dating scene and read “Fifty Shades of Gray” together. It grossed $68 million domestically from a $13.5 million opening weekend and $104 million worldwide.

“Book Club” director Bill Holderman will helm the sequel, re-teaming with co-writer Erin Simms to pen the screenplay and produce. Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan will executive produce.

This year, Fonda wrapped up her seven-season run on “Grace and Frankie” and lent her voice to the animated series “Stoner Cats” and upcoming Skydance film “Luck.” She’ll reunite with her “Grace and Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin for both “Moving On” and “Eighty for Brady.” Among several projects in the works, Keaton will next appear in the body-swapping comedy “Mack & Rita,” out in August. Bergen recently starred in Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut “As They Made Us,” and will next appear in the pandemic dramedy “Harvest Moon.” Steenburgen last featured in “Mr. Mayor” and Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley.”

Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S. Universal Pictures International will distribute “Book Club 2” internationally. Endeavor Content financed and produced the film.