Jane Krakowski to Guest Star in ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 on NBC

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star joins fellow guests Porsha Williams, Molly Bernard, Connor Tomlinson and Laura Vandervoort

Jane Krakowski has joined the guest cast of “Brilliant Minds” Season 2.

Krakowski, who is best known for starring in “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” will guest star in the NBC medical drama’s upcoming second installment, joining previously announced guest stars Porsha Williams, Molly Bernard, Connor Tomlinson and Laura Vandervoort.

She will appear in Season 2, Episode 4, as Arianna Burnett, who is described as a “high-powered businesswoman who fights her conservatorship despite her family’s growing concerns.”

The news comes on the heels of Krakowski’s casting in Cole Escola’s “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway, where she will take over the coveted role of Mary beginning Oct. 14, following in the steps of her “Kimmy Schmidt” co-star, Tituss Burgess.

The “30 Rock” star previously earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013. She was nominated in the same category in 2015 for her portrayal of Jacqueline Voorhees in Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which was produced by Universal Television.

The actress has also had notable roles in “Elsbeth,” “Ally McBeal” and “Dickinson,” and guest starred in “Modern Family,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” “The Simpsons,” “American Dad,” “Drunk History,” “Younger” and “Sesame Street.” Krakowski is repped by Untitled and UTA.

She’ll appear on “Brilliant Minds” alongside series stars Zachary Quinto, who stars as Dr. Wolf, as well as Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus and Al Calderon. 

“Brilliant Minds” Season 2 premieres Monday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

