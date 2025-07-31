‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Adds ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams, Molly Bernard as Guest Stars

NBC has announced a series of actors set to appear in the second season of its medical drama, “Brilliant Minds.” Porsha Williams, Molly Bernard, Connor Tomlinson and Laura Vandervoort will each guest star in one of the first three episodes of the new season of the Zachary Quinto-led series.

The first season of “Brilliant Minds” premiered on NBC on Sept. 23, 2024. The medical drama draws inspiration from books of case histories by writer and neurologist Oliver Sacks. Quinto stars in the series as Oliver Wolf (a reference to Sacks’ full name, Oliver Wolf Sacks), a neurologist at Bronx General Hospital. Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II and Teddy Sears also star.

Williams, who hails from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and will appear on the next season of “The Traitors,” is set to guest star in the season premiere of “Brilliant Minds.” Williams will portray Bitsy, a rich, gossiping housewife who visits the private practice of psychiatrist Dr. Carol Pierce (Perry). Williams is repped by Karen Kinney Entertainment, United Talent Agency, Fox Rothschild LLP and align Public Relations.

Joining Williams in the premiere is Vandervoort, who famously portrayed Supergirl in “Smallville.” She will play Cynthia Grudk, the wife of an MMA fighter who begins fearing for her husband’s health against his coach’s interests. The actress is repped by The Characters Talent Agency.

Bernard, meanwhile, appears in Season 2’s second episode as Lauren Brooks, a young woman who suffers a mental health crisis during the filming of a reality dating show. Bernard’s credits include “Younger,” “Chicago Med” and Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man.” Bernard is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jill Fritzo Public Relations.

In the third episode of “Brilliant Minds’” second season, Tomlinson will guest star as Tom, a spy genre lover and resident of a local group home. Tomlinson broke out in the second and third seasons of Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum.” He is repped by Sasha Nicole at The Shine Side.

“Scandal” star Bellamy Young was already announced as a recurring guest star for “Brilliant Minds” Season 2. Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart and Al Calderon also join the second season as main cast members.

“Brilliant Minds” returns to NBC with its Season 2 premiere on Monday, Sept. 22.