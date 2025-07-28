NBC Sets Fall Premieres for NBA, ‘The Voice,’ ‘Brilliant Minds’ and More

NBC unveiled fall premiere dates for its scripted slate and the NBA’s return to the network, along with the surprising return of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” into its Thursday night schedule.

The network will kick off its sports-heavy fall programming on Sept. 4 with the NFL Kickoff game of Dallas at Philadelphia. The fall season kicks off properly Monday, Sept. 22, with the premiere of “The Voice” Season 28, featuring coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Niall Horan. The Zachary Quinto-led “Brilliant Minds” will premiere after “The Voice,” returning to Monday nights for its second season.

The start of “The Voice” also makes way for the end of the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” which is set to crown its Season 20 winner on Sept. 24. Then NBC will kick off a fall of “Law & Order” Thursdays with the returns of the flagship series, “SVU” and “Organized Crime” returning on Sept. 25. “Organized Crime” returns to the 10 p.m. timeslot with Season 5, which previously premiered on Peacock. A decision on a potential Season 6 of “Organized Crime” at Peacock has yet to be made.

Drama series “The Hunting Party” was originally set to take over the Thursday 10 p.m. slot but is now being held until midseason. Comedy series “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and “Stumble” are also expected to premiere later in the TV seasons.

New competition series “On Brand With Jimmy Fallon,” in which the late night host attempts to start a premier marketing agency, premieres Sept. 30 before settling into its regular timeslot on Friday, Oct. 3. And the “One Chicago” franchise returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

“Saturday Night Live” also kicks off its 51st season on Saturday, Oct. 4. And comedy series “St. Denis Medical” and “Happy’s Place” return with back-to-back timeslots on Monday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov.7, respectively.

The NBA takes over Tuesday nights starting Oct. 21, with NBA preshow starting at 6:30 before games kick off at 7:30.

Check out NBC’s complete fall premiere schedule below:

Thursday, Sept. 4

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – NFL Kickoff Game (Dallas at Philadelphia)

Sunday, Sept. 7

7-8:20 p.m. – Football Night in America

8:20-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Baltimore at Buffalo)

Monday, Sept. 22

8-10 p.m. – “The Voice” (Monday)

10-11 p.m. – “Brilliant Minds”

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m. – “The Voice”

9-11 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent”

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8-9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” special

9-11 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” season finale

Thursday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. – “Law & Order”

9-10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

10-11 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime”

Friday, Sept.26

9-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

Tuesday, Sept. 30

10-11 p.m. – “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon” (Tuesday premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

8-9 p.m. – “Chicago Med”

9-10 p.m. – “Chicago Fire”

10-11 p.m. – “Chicago P.D.”

Friday, Oct. 3

8-9 p.m. – On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Friday premiere)

Saturday, Oct. 4

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. (8:30-10 p.m. PT) – Saturday Night Live

Tuesday, Oct. 21

6:30-7:30 p.m. – NBA Pre-Game Show

7:30-11 p.m. – NBA on NBC (Teams to be determined)

Monday, Nov. 3

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

Friday, Nov. 7

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. – Happy’s Place