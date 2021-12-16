Janice Min and Jay Penske Battle Over Key Hire at The Ankler: ‘This Is Insanity’

Janice Min and Jay Penske are battling over Hollywood newsletter The Ankler’s first key hire, Tatiana Siegel, which was announced in a splashy New York Times exclusive this week.

On Thursday, Variety reported that Siegel had decided to take an offer at Rolling Stone instead of joining The Ankler. But Min immediately called it a “false story,” saying on Twitter that Siegel has in fact accepted a job with her company.

“My response to the reporter, if she had waited for it, was, ‘Tatiana has accepted an offer to work for The Ankler. We understand Jay Penske is working really hard to try to keep her.’ DIdn’t realize one of the ways was to put out a false story,” Min wrote.

This is insanity. I am on the phone with @TatianaSiegel27 right now. We were typing our response to the reporter together when they posted this telling her this is not true. Jay Penske has been trying to keep Tatiana since she accepted a job with us https://t.co/R3vtAUwGQd — Janice Min (@janicemin) December 17, 2021

TheWrap has learned that Siegel signed a three-year contract with Penske Media Corporation, which owns Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this year. But Siegel, who was executive film editor at THR is one of the most senior reporters at the trade, was known to be unhappy and was negotiating to move to another Penske outlet.

According to an individual with knowledge, Siegel was furious that Min allowed her hire to be announced in the New York Times while she was still in talks with Penske about a new position. The individual said that Siegel had agreed only to do a podcast with The Ankler and had not finalized a decision. On Thursday, TheWrap also spoke with The Times’ Katie Robertson, who said she did not confirm with Siegel her job acceptance after the interview with The Ankler’s leaders.

Neither Min nor Siegel responded to phone calls from TheWrap seeking comment. Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister could not be reached for comment.

The outcome remains unclear.

Earlier this week, Min became co-owner and CEO of Ankler Media, partnering with Richard Rushfield to form The Ankler, a Substack newsletter covering Hollywood. The New York Times story cited Siegel as the first major hire in the newsletter’s expansion.

The Ankler is aiming to become the flagship title in a network of subscription newsletters, podcasts and events that focus on business, tech and the entertainment industry. Min will also become editor-in-chief of all Ankler Media newsletters, Rushfield will be editorial director. The new slate is launching in January 2022.

The flagship newsletter will be a primarily subscription business, though there will be additional support from FYC campaigns and event sponsorships. Amazon Studios is the launch partner of Ankler Media’s newsletters and podcasts.

Min ran THR and Billboard from 2010 to 2017 and was eased out after rising to co-president of the Hollywood Reporter and Billboard Media Group. Penske acquired the Reporter and Billboard from owner Todd Boehly last year.

Rushfield is a columnist whose work regularly appears in Vanity Fair, among other outlets. Min left THR in 2017 and has served as a consultant for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, news exec at Quibi and contributing editor at Time.

In a Tuesday statement, Min said: “I was an Ankler addict first – and then became dazzled by its list of subscribers, a real who’s who of power in entertainment. The Ankler is authentic, smart, and unafraid to say what is actually on people’s minds. Richard has nailed that sweet spot between insight and levity. We intend to use that DNA to deliver information that meets the needs of a new entertainment economy whose reach extends far beyond traditional Hollywood.”

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.