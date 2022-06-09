After nearly a year of investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, the House select committee will present its findings during a series of hearings beginning June 9.

The committee has reportedly conducted more than 1,000 interviews and reviewed more than 100,000 documents, and new video evidence and witnesses are expected to appear during the hearings.

It’s a moment in American history of tremendous import and the good news is, if you want to see what the committee found, you won’t have to look far — the hearings will be public and televised live with both streaming options and an “unprecedented” primetime takeover that includes most major news networks.

If you’re looking for details on the hearings schedule, where to watch live on TV or streaming, or details on the committee itself, read below.

What Is the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings Schedule?

The first hearing will begin on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. The second hearing has already been announced for the morning Monday, June 13 beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The rest of the Jan. 6 hearings schedule has not formally been set, but there will be at least six hearings and the committee will release its final report in September.

Getty Images

Where to Watch the Jan. 6 Hearings Live

If you’re wondering where to watch the hearings live, you’ve got plenty of options. The committee is expected to live-stream the hearings, and the June 9 hearing is set for a massive, live primetime broadcast on most major news stations, including ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and NBC.

It will also stream on several of the affiliated services, including ABC News Live 24/7 streaming channel, CBS News Streaming and MSNBC Live. If you want to watch on YouTube, PBS has a live stream.

Norah O’Donnell will anchor a network-wide prime-time special report for CBS and on CBS News Streaming, Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report on NBC and NBC News Now, and David Muir will anchor live coverage of the hearing on ABC.

Getty Images

Is Fox News Airing the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings?

Fox News is the lone major news outlet that does not plan to live broadcast Thursday’s hearing, and has instead announced that it will cover the hearings through its flagship lineup of primetime hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, breaking in live “as warranted.”

Instead, sister station Fox Business Network will air the live hearings in full. Bret Baier will co-anchor that special coverage with legal analyst Martha MacCallum. The hearings will also be streamed on FOXNews.com and Fox Nation.

Who Is in the House Select Committee?

The committee is chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and includes Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).