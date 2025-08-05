‘T.J. Hooker’ Movie in the Works at Netflix, Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel Set to Write

The action comedy is based on the TV show that ran for five seasons in the 1980s

Jarrad Paul and Andy Mogel are set to write a a “T.J. Hooker” movie for Netflix, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The action comedy is based on the prime time television show that starred William Shatner and ran for five seasons in the 1980s. Netflix acquired the movie rights to the IP.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “the original series premiered in March 1982 on ABC and ended its five-season, 91-episode run in 1986, with its final season airing on CBS.” Shatner starred in the title role as Sgt. T.J. Hooker of the LCPD.

The “T.J. Hooker” movie will be produced by Sophie Cassidy and Matt Crespy for 2.0 Entertainment, Adrian Askarieh for Prime Universe Films, and Alex Westmore for Vali Vista Films.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is being touted as a modern, meta reimagining of T.J. Hooker, bringing the hardened cop into today’s world.

