Jasmine Crockett Flames Marjorie Taylor Greene for Resigning Under Trump Pressure: ‘Can’t Take the Heat’ | Video

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is thoroughly unimpressed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) planned resignation from office, she told “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper Sunday.

Of Greene’s announcement she will resign from office in January, Crockett said, “You’re on the other side of the president for one week, and you can’t take the heat.”

Crockett reflected on the news after Tapper asked her what her initial response was to Greene’s decision.

“You know what, honestly, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ You’re on the other side of the president for one week, and you can’t take the heat. Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames of hate,” she said.

Watch the interaction below:

@mtgreenee Yep!! Jasmine Crockett nailed it, you are WEAK AF Just sayin… pic.twitter.com/Ng2Jeqm1e8 — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross68) November 23, 2025

“And imagine what those threats look like when you literally are someone like me. But at the end of the day, I know that I serve the people of Texas 30. And so my job isn’t to be there and necessarily do whatever is going to make the president not be on my back, but instead is to focus on making sure that I can push forward with policies that are positive for Texas 30.”

Greene announced her resignation Friday. “I’ve always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives,” she said in a video shared on X, “which is why I’ve always been despised in Washington, D.C., and never fit in.”

She continued: “Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more. And the results are always the same.”

The news came after Donald Trump announced he would not endorse Greene’s bid for reelection.

Crockett and Greene have sparred in the past. In 2024, Greene sparked a war of the words with Crockett after she commented the latter’s “fake eyelashes” were “messing up what you’re reading” during a committee hearing. Crockett later referred to someone’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” without naming Greene specifically, something she previously told Tapper she didn’t regret.

“Here’s the thing,” Crockett said. “I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn’t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I’m going to walk in and be disrespected. It’s already a hostile work environment being there, and we do have rules.”