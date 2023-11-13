Jason Alexander says he, too, knows nothing about another show about nothing.

The former “Seinfeld” star, who played George Costanza, says he has no information about a potential new project for the ’90s smash hit comedy series, joining his former co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

During an interview with “Extra” host Melvin Robert, Alexander explained the background of the rumor, which was started by series star Jerry Seinfeld during a Q&A that took place after one of his comedy shows back in October.

“There is only one reason for that rumor. Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Jerry] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something,’” Alexander said, before stating he’d never been contacted about the rumored development.

“Good for you. I don’t know anything about it … No one called me,” Alexander continued. “Apparently, they don’t need George and they may not need Elaine ’cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”

Alexander’s sentiments mirrored those of Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes. Last month, she stated she had no knowledge about plans for the show’s return.

“Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night,” Louis-Dreyfus said in an interview with The Guardian. “I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Seinfeld made the announcement during a stand-up set in Boston on Oct. 7. In reference to the series finale, he said, “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet.”

“Seinfeld,” created by writer and comedian Larry David, and Seinfeld, aired on NBC from July 5, 1989 to May 14, 1998 for nine seasons and 180 episodes. The full, main cast included. Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, Richards