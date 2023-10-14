Julia Louis-Dreyfus was one-fourth of the power quad that made up the core cast of “Seinfeld,” the beloved and notorious ’90s sitcom. Still, that doesn’t mean she knows anything about a potential new ending to the series.

After Jerry Seinfeld told an audience he “has a little secret” a secret about the show, Louis-Dreyfus told The Guardian, “Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night. And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Seinfeld made his announcement during a stand-up set in Boston on Oct. 7. In reference to the series finale, he said, “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet.”

He added, “Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

In May, Louis-Dreyfus admitted she endured a “real grief period” when “Seinfeld” ended in 1998. In spite of that, she also knew that she wanted to stay in the industry to see what was next. “I do very much remember wanting and thinking that I needed to keep working,” she added.

She certainly has done that. Louis-Dreyfus took on both film and television roles in the years that followed, including an eight-episode arc on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and 19 episodes on “Watching Ellie.” In 2012 she starred as Selina Meyer on “Veep,” which wrapped up in 2019.