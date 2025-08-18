Jason Ehrlich Returns to ‘Bachelor’ Franchise After Exiting Last Year

“The Bachelor” producer Jason Ehrlich has returned to the ABC reality dating franchise after exiting last year.

Ehrlich, a longtime producer of “The Bachelor” who stepped up as showrunner upon the exit of creator Mike Fleiss, is coming back to the franchise after leaving last year, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. He is currently serving as a consulting producer for the upcoming second season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which stars former NFL star Mel Owens and is slated to debut this fall.

The news came amid several sweeping changes to “The Bachelor” franchise production leadership, with Scott Teti, who showran the current 10th season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” recently being tapped as the new showrunner for the next season of “The Bachelor” upon the exits of showrunning trio Ehrlich, Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner.

Ehrlich first joined the franchise in 2004 and showran several seasons of “The Bachelor” before being tapped to lead alongside Freeland and Graebner when Fleiss exited in March 2023.

Ehrlich, Freeland and Graebner served as co-showrunners and executive producers for “The Bachelor” for just under a year and the trio helped launch the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor,” which saw Gerry Turner take the reins as the franchise’s first senior leading man.

The executive exited the franchise amid reports of a toxic work environment fostered by Freeland and Graebner — Ehrlich was never mentioned as contributing to the toxic workplace accusations — and Freeland and Graebner exited shortly afterwards. Since exiting “The Bachelor,” Ehrlich has been executive producing Hulu dating show “Love Overboard,” which hails from “Call Her Daddy” creator and host Alex Cooper.