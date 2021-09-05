Jason Momoa Wows His Fellow DC Stars With His ‘Aquaman 2’ Outfit (Photo)

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is still over a year away, but Jason Momoa isn’t going to wait to show off his contribution to a proud superhero movie tradition: the sequel suit.



On Instagram, Momoa showed off the outfits he will wear in his next go-around as the King of Atlantis. Along with the classic orange-and-green outfit that Aquaman has sported through the decades in DC comics, he will also wear a dark blue outfit that looks just a little bit like it was designed for him by Wayne Enterprises. “Second round. New suit. More action,” he wrote.

A couple of other superheroes from the DC Extended Universe weighed in as sort of fashion police and gave the new look a thumbs up.

Zachary Levi aka Shazam responded to Momoa’s Instagram post, writing, “Stealth mode!!! 👏💃”

“Hell yeah looking great uso!!! 💪🏾🌊,” Dwayne Johnson chimed in, accompanied by a muscle emoji. Johnson aka “The Rock” will be making his DCEU debut in “Black Adam,” the “Shazam!” spin-off centering on the film’s anti-hero, set to premiere in July 2022.

And Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who played Black Manta in the first film, wrote, “I know a suit that might give you a run, player!!”

Having debuted as Arthur Curry in 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and returning in “Justice League” the following year, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be Momoa’s fourth appearance as Aquaman…fifth if you count “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” as a separate film. Before then, Momoa will star next month in Denis Villeneuve’s epic film “Dune” as the rugged warrior Duncan Idaho alongside Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac.



“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will hit theaters Dec. 16, 2022.