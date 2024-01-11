Jason Momoa Says His Apple TV+ Series ‘Chief of War’ Is ‘Massive’: ‘I Cannot Wait for the Hawaiian People to See It’

Jason Momoa’s upcoming historical Hawaiian series “Chief of War” has entered post-production.

“It’s going to be massive,” the “Aquaman” star told TheWrap during an interview while promoting his upcoming Max series “On the Roam.”

“I don’t know when it’s coming out yet. We’re just going through post but I cannot wait for the Hawaiian people to see it. It’s something that we’ve seen only in pictures. So it’s kind of a pinch me [moment] every day when you put the regalia, the uniform on and you’re looking at one another and go ‘I only saw these in paintings.’ So it’s a pretty beautiful thing for Hawaiian people to show them that.”

“Chief of War,” which received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+ in April 2022, tells the story of the colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is of Native Hawaiian ancestry, called the project his “holy grail” and serves as cocreator, star and executive producer on the series.

The limited series is created and executive produced by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and produced by Endeavor Content and Chernin Entertainment.

Other executive producers include Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg, and Doug Jung, who also serves as showrunner.

This isn’t Momoa’s first Apple series as he starred in the sci-fi show “See” for three seasons.

Momoa will next be seen in the Max docuseries “On the Roam,” which premieres Jan. 18 and follows him as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship.