“SNL” used the occasion of Jason Momoa hosting and promoting “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” to revisit the recent meme-ing of men always thinking about the Roman Empire. The music video comedy sketch opens with several women singing about their distant male partners, wondering what’s going on in their minds as they stare into the distance.

Rather than another woman, the emphatic answer comes: ROME.

Momoa, no stranger to playing warriors from “Game of Thrones” to “Dune” to “See” (allegedly, even though no one talks about it), switches into full Roman gladiator attire as he delivers praises for the glorious civilization, its fun facts and its continuing influence.

“The Roman Empire, Ancient Rome / Five times a day, it pops into my dome,” Momoa declares. “Which reminds me, they invented the dome / Just one of the reasons that I think about Rome.”

“Caesar, straight didn’t give a f–k / Drank ice cold water from an aqueduct,” Momoa continues, before pointing to a quite detailed statue as he delivers the couplet, “But Romulus founded the Eternal City / Here’s him and his twin sucking on a wolf’s titty.”

Next up is Mikey Day. As his partner hands him his baby son, Day tears up — then transitions to a Roman toga as he tosses the baby back to her.

She sings, “And I know his heart is filled with–” before being cut off by Day’s “Rome, Rome, bring a tear to my eye, in the year double-M, double-X, triple-I. Did you know that their statues weren’t white? They painted them in colors bold and bright.”

“Emperor Nero killed his own mother,” Day continues. Then, sitting next to Momoa, we learn, “When they took a s–t, they sat next to each other.”

Last up is Kenan Thompson. While he looks over bills, he quickly transitions into his own ancient Roman attire and raps, “Gladiators would rarely ever die / It’s not like the movies, they mostly stayed alive / They built roads so good, they still in use today / And Emperor Hadrian, openly gay.”

Other facts these Roman aficionados share include that Roman homes had central air and heating.

Plus, you get to see Ego Nwodim slapping Momoa multiple times as she tries to get him back to reality, causing him to compare her to the Visigoths.

She points to their son, thinking that he’s following after his father with the Roman Empire thoughts. But turns out he’s young enough to still be constantly thinking about dinosaurs — leading to his own rap, before transitioning back to Momoa’s Rome rapping.

We finally get the video’s women getting to deliver their own rap. When Nwodim says that he needs to be thinking about things that matter today and Momoa asks what that would be, we learn that the answer is astrology.

“Astrology, astrology, the art of reading stars / And how their positions determines who we are,” they rhyme, adding, “See a Scorpio, I know he gonna cheat all day / And if you a triple Gemini, stay the hell away.”

As Momoa notes, the Romans were real into astrology too. (Sadly, there are no cameos by the Momoa-esque WWE Champion Roman Reigns.)

Watch the full “Rome Song” music video above.