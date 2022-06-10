Peacock’s upcoming untitled project from producer Jason Woliner has begun stacking up its cast.

The series has added Rosanna Arquette, Melinda McGraw, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert, and Dee Wallace.

Details about the project are being kept under wraps. A description from the streamer reads: “In the style of Woliner’s work on ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,’ the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.”

Woliner has been shooting the project for over a decade and promises to be a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists, according to Peacock.

The series also comes from executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis (Point Grey Pictures), Megan Ellison (Annapurna), Michael Sagol, Bert Hamelinck (Caviar), and producer Tyler Ben-Amotz.

The project will be produced by Caviar and by Point Grey through their overall deal with Lionsgate.

Woliner is perhaps best known for directing “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which was nominated for two Oscars and won the Golden Globe for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy. He has also directed episodes of “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Nathan for You” and “The Last Man on Earth.”