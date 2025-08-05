George Clooney and Adam Sandler Team Up in First Trailer for Noah Baumbach’s ‘Jay Kelly’

Ready to meet “Jay Kelly?”

Noah Baumbach’s latest, which stars George Clooney as a giant movie star and Adam Sandler as his erstwhile agent, arrives on Netflix on December 5 after a limited, awards-qualifying theatrical run on November 14. And, thanks to a new teaser trailer, you can get a glimpse into the world of Jay Kelly. Watch it below.

The “Jay Kelly” cast also includes Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Grace Edwards, Riley Keough, Jim Broadbent, Stacy Keach, Greta Gerwig, Emily Mortimer (who co-wrote the screenplay with Baumbach), Patrick Wilson and many more.

In “Jay Kelly,” the titular movie star travels to Italy to attend a prestigious film festival, with his agent along for the ride. According to a recent Vanity Fair first look, Baumbach and Mortimer connected during the filming of Baumbach’s last film as a director, 2022’s “White Noise” (also for Netflix). That film co-starred Mortimer and husband Alessandro Nivola’s two children, Sam Nivola (later on “White Lotus”) and May Nivola.

“Jay Kelly” is Baumbach’s fourth film for Netflix, after “The Meyerowitz Stories” (which also co-starred Sandler), “Marriage Story” (which won Dern the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress) and “White Noise.” Somewhat surprisingly, this is the first collaboration between Clooney and Baumbach as a writer/director (Clooney starred in Wes Anderson’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” which Baumbach co-wrote).

The film will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on August 28, where it will compete for the Golden Lion, before opening in select theaters on November 14 and arriving on Netflix on Dec. 5.