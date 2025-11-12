JD Vance Tweet Resurfaces After Emails Assert Trump Knew of Jeffrey Epstein Crimes: ‘Now We Just Don’t Talk About It’

Vice President JD Vance is coming under renewed fire for a tweet he sent about Jeffrey Epstein in 2021, following the Wednesday release of emails suggesting that President Trump “knew” about Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

In the tweet, Vance links to a 2019 article by Matthew Walter for The Week titled, “The Jeffrey Epstein case is why people believe in Pizzagate.” In it, Walter writes, “We should keep all of this in mind the next time we feel inclined to sneer at so-called ‘low-information voters.’”

The author adds, “The news that a globalized cabal of billionaires and politicians and journalists and Hollywood bigwigs might be flying around the world raping teenaged girls will not surprise them in the least because it is what they have long suspected.”

While speculating about Epstein’s conspirators and clients, Walter also asks at one point, “Was Trump speaking from personal experience when he said in 2002 that Epstein ‘likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side’?”

“I think about this [Matthew Walter] column about once a month,” Vance wrote in his 2021 tweet. In a follow-up reply to his own post, Vance added, “Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring? And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don’t talk about it.”

Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring? And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don't talk about it. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 4, 2021

Critics have returned to the latter tweet, quoting and retweeting it en masse, after Democrats from the House Oversight Committee released emails Wednesday that were sent by Epstein to associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff between 2011 and 2019. In the emails, Epstein alleged that Trump “knew about the girls,” called the president “the dog that hasn’t barked” and claimed that Trump “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with one of his victims.

The latter’s name was redacted in the released emails.

Vance was, of course, a fierce public critic of Trump around the time of the latter’s first presidential election win in 2016. He eventually came around to Trump’s side, though, and earned his place as Trump’s chosen vice presidential nominee in 2024. Nonetheless, that has not stopped Trump’s critics from calling out Vance for his 2021 tweets in the wake of Democrats’ Epstein email drop Wednesday.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told TheWrap Wednesday in a statement about the emails. “The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” Leavitt’s statement concluded. “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

Democrats from the House Oversight Committee, meanwhile, wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that the emails “raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”