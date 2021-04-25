Jeanine Pirro and the crack graphics team at Fox News are the butt of social media jokes thanks to the network’s reintroduction Saturday night of a bizarre meme of a “farting-cow” blowing up the Earth, prompting some pretty funny comments from their critics.

Back in 2019, when Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez first introduced the Green New Deal climate bill aiming to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to Congress, Pirro focused on the argument held by some environmentalists that animal agriculture, particularly of cattle, increases carbon emissions by increasing the rate of deforestation for grazing land as well as raising methane emissions.



Rather than taking it seriously, Pirro just mocked where those methane emissions came from: cow flatulence. Hence, the exploding planet. Now, as Ocasio-Cortez has brought the GND back to the Senate, Pirro returned to the same talking point on Saturday.

“Do you like red meat? …The left with their green new deal wants to make sure you don’t. The left wants fewer cows because of those pesky greenhouse gases that cause too many emissions and light up the environment.” #ClosingStatement pic.twitter.com/EQSRabuxOu — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) April 25, 2021

But the sight of Pirro talking next to a cow letting out an air biscuit that turns into a Death Star beam became fuel for the left online.



Meanwhile, President Biden announced this week that his administration would pledge to lower U.S. carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. While short of the goals espoused by the Green New Deal — which proponents say are necessary to prevent the most devastating climate change scenarios — Biden’s climate policy has adopted some elements of the GND platform, including the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps to employ people for conservation and environmental cleanup projects and a focus on infrastructure that phases out fossil fuels for renewable energy sources.













