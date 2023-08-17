Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfled took issue with their “The Five” cohost Jessica Tarlov on Wednesday after she accurately pointed out that the majority of Americans don’t agree with conservatives about abortion.

The moment came up during a discussion of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who while campaigning in Iowa over the weekend argued with an activist over trans rights. During the discussion, Ramaswamy claimed that people who support LGBTQ rights have imposed a “tyranny of the minority” over everyone else.

During the discussion, Tarlov pointed out another example of “tyranny of the minority”: The deeply unpopular abortion bans states controlled by Republicans have passed since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Abortion is another instance of the tyranny of the minority,” Tarlov said. “I get it, federalism. You send it back to the states where a group of elected officials have decided, for instance, in like Texas and Louisiana, that women should not be able to get abortions after six weeks. We have women that are bleeding out, going into sepsis. In Louisiana, a woman was forced to carry a baby that had no skull.”

Jessica: He was wrong to act as if the G.O.P. Is the party of the majority opinion. They are not. They're taking minority positions and running with them. pic.twitter.com/6hzUCpYkde — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2023

Gutfeld cut in and said: “What does this have to do with this topic?”

“What are you talking about? He says tyranny of the minority…,” Tarlov replied.

“But that had to do with the LGBTQ. Not with all of your favorite issues,” Pirro chimed in.

“I said why he was wrong to act as if the GOP is the party of the majority opinion, they are not,” Tarlov clapped back. “They are taking minority positions and running with them.”

“Pro-life isn’t a minority position,” Gutfeld said.

“It is, actually,” Tarlov said — accurately, by the way.

“What are you going to talk about the fact that it’s like 48%?” Gutfled asked, scoffing.

“No, I’m going to talk about the 69%,” said Tarlov, referring to this poll taken in June. “That’s the highest that it’s ever been recorded that now support abortion, at least through the first trimester.”

Seemingly stunned, Gutfled replied, “The first trimester? OK.”

After tensions simmered down, Pirro pivoted the group back to their topic at-hand.

“The issue is not abortion today. The issue is pronouns and LGBTQ and the tyranny of the minority,” Pirro said.

In July, a Gallup poll found that 83% of Americans support legal abortion in some form.