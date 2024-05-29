In response to Robert De Niro’s anti-Trump rant Wednesday morning, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro told viewers, “My question for Robert De Niro, what have you done for New York City? Is there a building with your name on it? Have you built skyscrapers? Has the skyline of New York changed because of all your vision?”

De Niro, born and raised in Manhattan, has repeatedly invested in the city. As pointed out on Twitter, he founded the Tribeca Festival alongside Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2002 following the attacks of Sept. 11 as part of an effort to revitalize the area where the Twin Towers stood.

The actor is also on the board of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

While standing outside the lower Manhattan court ahead of closing arguments in Trump’s hush money trial, De Niro explained, “I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world. He wants to sow total chaos.”

De Niro spoke at length about his love for New York in a 2015 interview with Cigar Aficionado. He said, “I am a New Yorker. I just feel that you have so many things in New York that you don’t have in other places. But New York is just a unique place, that’s why a lot of people come here to find themselves. They come from all parts of the world, from all parts of the country.”

“And I understand it. My own parents did that. It’s a place where you can find your identity, if you will, and you can be anonymous if you want, or be part of a community. I like New York because it has seasons. There’s something about L.A. that’s just too spread out and you drive all the time. It’s just not the same experience. I’m a New Yorker. I like to stay here,” the actor added.