Jeff Bridges, Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston to Star in ‘Grendel’ From Jim Henson Company

Jeff Bridges, Dave Bautista and Bryan Cranston are set to star in a new live action monster tale titled “Grendel.” The project comes from The Jim Henson Company and Palisades Park Pictures.

“Grendel” was adapted from John Gardner’s critically-acclaimed novel of the same name. Robert D. Krzykowski, who acquired the rights to the novel in 2020 with Jay Glazer, will direct the film.

The official synopsis reads: “Grendel is the tale of the legendary monster at the heart of the Beowulf epic poem who steps forth to tell his side of this riveting story.”

“’Grendel’ represents everything I love about the movies. John Gardner’s mad masterpiece cleverly tackles what it is to be human through the wild-eyed lens of a monster,” Krzykowski said in a statement. “It’s an honor to work with such a remarkable group of storytellers, all of whom seek to bring something wonderful and unexpected to audiences now.”

Joining alongside Bridges, Bautista and Cranston are costars Sam Elliott, Thomasin McKenzie, Aidan Turner and T Bone Burnett.

“Grendel” will be produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa under The Jim Henson Company. Krzykowski and Glazer will also produce the project alongside Dennis Berardi and Jon D. Wagner. Bridges, John Sayles, Tamara Birkemoe and Joe Jenckes of Ashland Hill Media Finance will executive produce.

“The Jim Henson Company is internationally known for our world creation and character creation. And we are most inspired when a character has a richly authentic personality, and can be sophisticated, thought-provoking and believable,” Henson said in a statement. “Grendel is the ultimate character, and will be brought to life using our Creature Shop’s cutting-edge practical techniques in combination with Dennis Berardi’s amazing digital effects.”

“We are delighted to be introducing this elevated, high-concept story to our distributors around the world,” Birkemoe, CEO of Palisades Park Pictures, added. “With this brilliant cast, Bob’s vivid vision and the extraordinary creative track record of our friends at The Jim Henson Company, we cannot wait to see ‘Grendel’ come to life.”