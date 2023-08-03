Jeff Daniels’ Audio-Only Memoir Coming Exclusively to Audible Next Month

Jeff Daniels is ready to tell his story. The actor, who has been in everything from “The Purple Rose of Cairo” to “Dumb and Dumber,” is readying his audio-only memoir, “Alive and Well Enough,” as a 12-part series for Audible, with the first season debuting in September (with a second season on the way).

According to the official release “Alive and Well Enough” “mixes storytelling, original music and performance, [and] is like nothing you have heard before.” Would it be too much to ask for several chapters devoted to the making of “Arachnophobia?”

“Audible is the only place where I get to do everything I do,” said Daniels in an official statement. “’Alive and Well Enough’ is an audio adventure of an accidental artist who one day looked up and realized he had a sense of humor, a passion for writing and stories to tell.”

Daniels, of course, is an accomplished performer, debuting in Miloš Forman’s “Ragtime” and starred in several huge movies throughout the 1980’s (“Terms of Endearment,” “Something Wild,” “Heartburn,” “Radio Days”) and 1990’s (“Speed,” “Gettysburg,” “101 Dalmatians,” “Pleasantville”). While he always had a presence on television, he would win an Emmy for his role on Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama “The Newsroom” and again for his villainous turn in Scott Frank’s Netflix miniseries “Godless.”

More recently he was nominated for a Tony for his turn in “To Kill a Mockingbird” (again for Sorkin) and starred as James Comey in the Showtime miniseries “The Comey Rule.” He’ll next appear in David E. Kelley’s adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s “A Man in Full,” alongside Diane Lane and William Jackson Harper, coming soon to Netflix. He also has a second season of his Showtime series “American Rust,” which is now headed to Prime Video.

With “Alive and Well Enough,” the official release claims, Daniels “returns to what he knows best: his stories, songs and guitar.”

“Alive and Well Enough” debuts on Audible September 7.